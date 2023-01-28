In a plot twist worthy of an M. Night Shyamalan movie, this week an FBI intelligence official privy to inner circle information during the Russian election interference investigation known as Operation Crossfire Hurricane, was indicted for—wait for it—Russian collusion.
According to media reports, some more bias than others, Charles McGonigal, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York from 2016 to 2018, is accused in an indictment unsealed Monday of working with a former Soviet diplomat-turned-Russian interpreter on behalf of Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire they purportedly referred to in code as “the big guy” and “the client.”
According to a PBS report, the former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official whose task it was to investigate Russian oligarchs has been indicted on charges he secretly worked for one, in violation of U.S. sanctions. He was also charged, in a separate indictment, with taking cash from a former foreign security officer.
While there is no mention of former President Donald Trump, or Operation Crossfire Hurricane, it was reported by several media outlets including Business Insider, that McGonigal, while serving as chief of the cybercrimes section at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., was one of the first bureau officials to learn of allegations that George Papadopoulos, a campaign adviser for former President Donald Trump, boasted that he knew Russians had dirt on Hillary Clinton.
That essentially started Operation Crossfire Hurricane.
Other media outlets reported that as a senior counterintelligence official at the time, he likely was briefed on Crossfire Hurricane at the time the investigation was launched.
Meanwhile, Trump, has yet to be indicted—for anything even remotely related to Russian collusion.
Despite the best efforts of Democrats in Washington D.C., left-leaning media outlets like MSNBC and CNN, and the guy who played Meathead on “All in the Family,”—Rob Reiner—to convince Americans that Trump has been one step from of a life sentence in prison since the day he took office, the Orange Man runs free and is running for president again.
And those Trump tax returns Democrats in Congress and their cohorts on television and in the New York Times and Washington Post demanded to see, claiming the truth of his shady dealings would be revealed once they were released?
Well, they were finally released a couple months back. Maybe you didn’t notice. It didn’t get a lot of fanfare because basically the only thing we learned from them is Trump is a bad businessman.
But we all already knew that long before he became president. He declared bankruptcy like 50 times since the 1980s. It was already obvious he was a womanizing, cheating, slimeball.
Of course, that didn’t stop NBC from paying him millions to have a stupid reality television show or stop the American public from watching it religiously.
Nope, none of it mattered until Trump somehow managed to become president. That didn’t sit well with the powers that be in our Nation’s Capital. Once he beat Hillary and the old guard, it was open season on Trump and it’s been one big (awful) reality show ever since.
The Jan. 6 hearings? That’s all we heard about for two years. TWO YEARS. And when it was all said and done, what really came of it? A few folks got some prison sentences.
Trump? Nothing.
In the end it was all one big bag of empty meant to keep folks mad at Orange Man long enough to vote Democrat in the 2022 midterm elections.
It’s hard to tell if this production is a comedy or a tragedy considering it’s not just the Democrats pulling the strings. The Republicans are just as bad, if not worse. They have no direction. They’ve done nothing during Biden’s two years but play defense or hide.
And speaking of Biden, the most recent example of the insanity that is politics in America is all this classified documents nonsense.
What a bunch of malarkey.
They raided Trump’s place and found some stuff to keep the puppets dancing before election day and now they found some papers in Biden’s garage and some more at Pence’s house.
If you just take a second to consider how big the Washington bureaucracy is and how many people are running around in D.C. and how many pieces of paper and classified documents are floating around there, you’d have to believe that there are classified documents in thousands of houses and garages across the country that are unaccounted for.
They—as the directors of this poorly written production—know this. Still, my guess is they will keep “discovering” this garbage for months and months to keep the fog of political war as foggy as ever.
It’s the meat and potatoes of politics in 2023.
And speaking of meat, we have to talk about Reiner—he of the Hollywood elite.
This guy is off his rocker and makes Morning Joe look sane.
Reiner has been on Twitter tweeting anti-Trump stuff since 2016. Everyday, sometimes multiple times a day, he finds a new way to demand that Trump go to prison or to blame Trump for this, that or the other thing.
He hates the dude like Orange Man had an affair with his television wife Gloria.
It’s sad and stupid but not as sad and stupid as all the folks out there who respond to him (or any Hollywood type) in a positive way and live for his daily Tweets. Reiner’s followers and supporters truly believe he is the moral and intellectual authority of our time when it comes to all things Trump.
They actually turn to him for political advice and guidance.
Why? Is it because he made a couple of movies?
Roman Polanski made some movies too, but no one is taking dating advice from him.
