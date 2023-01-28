In a plot twist worthy of an M. Night Shyamalan movie, this week an FBI intelligence official privy to inner circle information during the Russian election interference investigation known as Operation Crossfire Hurricane, was indicted for—wait for it—Russian collusion.

According to media reports, some more bias than others, Charles McGonigal, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York from 2016 to 2018, is accused in an indictment unsealed Monday of working with a former Soviet diplomat-turned-Russian interpreter on behalf of Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire they purportedly referred to in code as “the big guy” and “the client.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments