On Tuesday, August 9, voters in State Senate District 7 face two choices between Democrats: Ben DeNucci and Kim McLaughlin.

Voters make their decisions based on a variety of candidate attributes. If we’ve learned anything over the past decade, it’s that the most important characteristic we should use to evaluate candidates is experience. Using that as our yardstick, Kim McLaughlin is the best choice to vote to put on November’s ballot.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments