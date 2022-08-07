On Tuesday, August 9, voters in State Senate District 7 face two choices between Democrats: Ben DeNucci and Kim McLaughlin.
Voters make their decisions based on a variety of candidate attributes. If we’ve learned anything over the past decade, it’s that the most important characteristic we should use to evaluate candidates is experience. Using that as our yardstick, Kim McLaughlin is the best choice to vote to put on November’s ballot.
Kim has important experience in two major areas that all of us should be concerned with: fiscal responsibility and education. Through her work with the regional community college system, the City of Chisholm, and the Itasca County government, she ensured that funds appropriated to education were used responsibly, she has blocked efforts to impose unfair property tax assessments, and she has held the county government accountable when it attempted to sell land at inflated prices. None of us want our tax dollars spent irresponsibly. Kim’s experience as a fiscal “watchdog” lends the expertise a state senator needs to evaluate complex state budgets.
Kim McLaughlin currently serves on the Hibbing Public School board. Our children, challenged by the pandemic shutdowns, the threat of school violence, and emphasis on state academic standards, face a different educational landscape than most adult voters experienced. We need someone in the state legislature with experience in higher education and in public schools. Kim is familiar with the challenges facing our children and will take to St. Paul an informed, experienced voice who will maintain our schools’ academic and financial health.
If you look only at endorsements, Mr. DeNucci has more. But what do they mean? Most endorsements were made before campaign filings ended and were made before Ms. McLaughlin entered the race. The endorsements were made mostly by organizations based in the Twin Cities. Those of us on the Iron Range know the Twin Cities do not always have our best interests at heart. Besides, endorsements do not vote. People do.
Voters have a choice on August 9th: Ben DeNucci or Kim McLaughlin. If experience and concern for our standard of living and our students are important, Kim McLaughlin is your choice.
