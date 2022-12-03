It’s been nearly a decade since I met Carl Antus and his daughter Carly Antus Wilk at the Iron Range Rehab Center and Essentia Health in Virginia. We were there to attend a meeting of a support group for people who had had strokes.

Mine had been in 2010, and Carl Antus’s stroke in 2012. Both had been severe, and by the grace of God we survived. Carl was in his late 50s when he had the stroke. He was employed at Minntac and before that at Potlatch near his home in Angora. Over the years he’d been in many bands, playing his guitar and singing, including songs he composed.

