Carl Antus is pictured with, from left, Shelly Nick and Marnee Reppe, occupational therapists at Miller-Dwan Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Amy Holappa, speech therapist at the Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center.
Photo submitted
Carl Antus and Carly Antus Wilk received the 2022 Journey Award from the Miller Dwan rehabilitation department in Duluth.
It’s been nearly a decade since I met Carl Antus and his daughter Carly Antus Wilk at the Iron Range Rehab Center and Essentia Health in Virginia. We were there to attend a meeting of a support group for people who had had strokes.
Mine had been in 2010, and Carl Antus’s stroke in 2012. Both had been severe, and by the grace of God we survived. Carl was in his late 50s when he had the stroke. He was employed at Minntac and before that at Potlatch near his home in Angora. Over the years he’d been in many bands, playing his guitar and singing, including songs he composed.
And when it’s said that a stroke is a life-changing event, that is exactly true.
But Carl was determined, as was I, to make the best of what had befallen us. Others I have known had strokes too, and I think of Darlene Pecha, beloved teacher in the Nelle Shean Elementary in Gilbert. Unfortunately, her life was cut short, and she died in a health care facility at age 69 in 2016.
Carl’s daughter Carly became her father’s caregiver, and every spring they take part in the Strides for Stroke Walk, along with family and friends. Carl has an admirable positive attitude, supported by Carly’s equally positive outlook—they deal with the hands they were dealt. In phone conversations with Carl, I am made aware of the positive strides he has made through therapy, and in appreciating life.
And his therapists at Essentia Health Miller-Dwan in Duluth also see the progress Carl has made, and the dedication of his daughter. Miller-Dwan Rehabilitation Services Department presented Carl and Carly the 2022 Journey Award which “recognizes outstanding individuals whose contributions have made a difference in the lives of people with disabilities. Their inspired leadership or courage while living with a disability lifts our vision to higher sights.”
