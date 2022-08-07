In St. Louis County, the Office of the Sheriff has a wide range of significant and complex duties. In addition to providing police services to unincorporated areas and contracted cities, the Sheriff is responsible for the largest jail and 911 dispatch center in the Arrowhead region. The Sheriff also supports the court system in providing court security and other judicial functions. The Sheriff is even responsible for search and rescue and safety on the waterways and recreational vehicle trails of St. Louis County. The work of the Sheriff’s Office affects the lives of every resident of St. Louis County, and the choice of who to elect as Sheriff is a consequential one.
Under Minnesota law, any licensed peace officer can hold the title of “Sheriff”. But there is only one person running for Sheriff who has the experience to not just hold the title, but to RUN the Sheriff’s Office: Jason Lukovsky.
Jason currently serves as Undersheriff, second-in-command of the Office. Jason has served in varied roles, from patrol deputy, to investigator, to patrol lieutenant, to supervising deputy of the 911 Division. Jason possesses 24 years of knowledge covering every aspect of the Office’s operations. He is ready to hit the ground running as Sheriff.
Navigating the challenges of modern law enforcement with professionalism and compassion requires respected and experienced leadership. Jason already holds the respect of the deputies who serve under him. This is why the St. Louis County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, representing those who know Jason’s leadership firsthand, have endorsed Jason Lukovsky for Sheriff. We ask that you join us in voting for him in the primary on August 9th.
Matt Miranda
Secretary-Treasurer of the St. Louis County Deputy Sheriff’s Association
