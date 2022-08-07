Thank you for the privilege of serving as your Sheriff the past two decades. Those years have given me a unique perspective on what it takes to be an effective Sheriff, which is why I know Jason Lukovsky is the best candidate to succeed me.

I’ve worked closely with Jason for 24 years, promoting him five times. In his current role of Undersheriff, number two in command, Jason has a hand in directing all our divisions and operations.

