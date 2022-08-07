Thank you for the privilege of serving as your Sheriff the past two decades. Those years have given me a unique perspective on what it takes to be an effective Sheriff, which is why I know Jason Lukovsky is the best candidate to succeed me.
I’ve worked closely with Jason for 24 years, promoting him five times. In his current role of Undersheriff, number two in command, Jason has a hand in directing all our divisions and operations.
That is no easy task in a county that spans 7,092 square miles. The Sheriff’s Office is responsible for Boat and Water Safety, Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Rescue Squad, Law Enforcement Services, 911 Emergency Communications, Radio Maintenance and operation of three jail facilities.
There are also subdivisions which include Administration, Uniformed Patrol, investigations, Civil/Warrants, and Courthouse Security. These duties and responsibilities are handled from offices in Hibbing, Virginia, Mt. Iron, Ely and Duluth. Jason is closely involved with them all.
Of the three candidates in this race, none are as prepared as Jason. It would take someone else years to build the relationships and mutual trust with citizens, community leaders, criminal justice partners and public safety personnel that Jason already has.
It takes a special person to be an Undersheriff, someone with the leadership experience, respect and level-headed demeanor to become an excellent Sheriff. I’m not the only one with that opinion. More than 15 law enforcement and labor organizations on the Iron Range and in Duluth have officially endorsed him. They considered all three candidates, and Jason is their choice.
On August 9th, vote for the person who is fully prepared to protect and serve you the day he is sworn in, and into the future. That person is Jason Lukovsky.
