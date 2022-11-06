It has been an honor represent the Iron Range in the Minnesota House of Representatives. I’m proud to be your Independent, trusted voice in St. Paul, where I go to work each day protecting and promoting our mining, logging, tourism, and health care-based economy. I believe in the same ideals that my friends Tom Rukavina and David Tomassoni believed - when people have good jobs, a lot of problems go away. I’ll never stop working to create good paying, middle class jobs here on the Iron Range.
In my 14-years on the Aurora City Council and then as Aurora’s mayor, I learned the importance of taconite taxes, economic development, education funding, and keeping property taxes down for residents. As the Vice Chair of the House Tax Committee, I led the effort to pass a bi-partisan tax bill that would have sent back over $4 billion in tax relief to our citizens and businesses while providing new funding for Iron Range Schools. I led the fight to increase local government aid and for the first time I passed legislation to index taconite municipal aid for our cities and towns to protect against inflation. I was the Chief Author in the House, along with Senator Tom Bakk in the Senate, to eliminate Minnesota state taxes on Social Security. No senior citizen should have to pay taxes on their Social Security benefits!
My work in St. Paul is focused on creating good paying jobs and putting more money back in your pocket.
As you consider who to cast your vote for on November 8th, I would ask that you consider two important things. First, experience matters. As your current legislator, a former mayor and city councilor, former president of RAMS, a husband and father and lifelong Ranger, I have a proven track record of working for District 7B. I have the experience, relationships, and temperament to continue be an effective state representative for you.
The second thing to consider is who supports me. I am the only candidate in this House race to be endorsed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA). I am endorsed by Senator Tom Bakk and am the only candidate in this race to be endorsed by the National Rifle Association (NRA). I am also endorsed by steelworkers, the building and construction trades, teachers, nurses, farmers, Iron Range mayor’s, electricians, painters, sheet metal workers, laborers, pipefitters, fire fighters, public employees (MAPE & AFSCME), operating engineers, Teamsters, local businesspeople, and many others. These endorsements matter because it shows that as your state legislator, I have voted to represent this diverse group from across the Iron Range, and across the political spectrum by truly putting the people of the Iron Range before politics.
Finally, as you consider casting your vote, please know that I will continue to work on getting the iron ore needed to keep Hibbing Taconite open, and to get PolyMet and Twin Metals started. Because their success is our region’s success.
I ask for your support. I pledge to be diligent and careful with your tax money, get the surplus back into your pockets, and promote jobs and our way of life!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.