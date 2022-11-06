It has been an honor represent the Iron Range in the Minnesota House of Representatives. I’m proud to be your Independent, trusted voice in St. Paul, where I go to work each day protecting and promoting our mining, logging, tourism, and health care-based economy. I believe in the same ideals that my friends Tom Rukavina and David Tomassoni believed - when people have good jobs, a lot of problems go away. I’ll never stop working to create good paying, middle class jobs here on the Iron Range.

In my 14-years on the Aurora City Council and then as Aurora’s mayor, I learned the importance of taconite taxes, economic development, education funding, and keeping property taxes down for residents. As the Vice Chair of the House Tax Committee, I led the effort to pass a bi-partisan tax bill that would have sent back over $4 billion in tax relief to our citizens and businesses while providing new funding for Iron Range Schools. I led the fight to increase local government aid and for the first time I passed legislation to index taconite municipal aid for our cities and towns to protect against inflation. I was the Chief Author in the House, along with Senator Tom Bakk in the Senate, to eliminate Minnesota state taxes on Social Security. No senior citizen should have to pay taxes on their Social Security benefits!

