Because of redistricting, areas surrounding Chisholm, Buhl, and Kinney will have new representation in the Minnesota House. I’m excited that State Representative Dave Lislegard is running, and I urge you to consider his experience, passion, and record of delivering for the Iron Range.
Senator David Tomassoni was our good friend, and we will dearly miss his leadership and support for our area, but we can depend on his mentee Dave Lislegard to continue the fight and stick up for our values.
Lislegard is well-known as a champion of mining—he has been fighting to find the iron ore to keep Hibbing Taconite open while promoting new copper-nickel mining. Lislegard knows how to deliver, and with his experience as Vice Chair of the Tax Committee he was able to increase local government aid for Chisholm and other Range cities and towns, helping to lower our property taxes. In addition, he’s been sponsoring legislation to help bring state grants to revitalize our schools.
As I am now a senior citizen, I appreciate the fact that Lislegard is the chief author of the bill to eliminate state taxes on Social Security benefits.
On the Iron Range, we can’t afford to lose any more seniority or experience. Dave Lislegard has been and will be in the future an energetic, independent voice for our jobs, recreation opportunities, and our liberties—especially the right to make our own health care decisions.
Please vote for Dave Lislegard because we need his experience!
