Our region finds itself at an important crossroads as the November election draws near. At a time when the complexity of issues facing our region grows and insights into how the legislative process actually works in St. Paul declines, the reservoir of critical policymaking experience across our region has been drained.

Given challenging post pandemic and related economic conditions, deep political divisions ongoing and a social media world filled with misrepresentations and seemingly easy solutions to our problems, it is easier to make snap judgments about candidates or worse, not vote at all. While competitive political races are a sign of a healthy democracy, this is surely not the time for change in the Lislegard-Norri House 7B race.

