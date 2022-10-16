Our region finds itself at an important crossroads as the November election draws near. At a time when the complexity of issues facing our region grows and insights into how the legislative process actually works in St. Paul declines, the reservoir of critical policymaking experience across our region has been drained.
Given challenging post pandemic and related economic conditions, deep political divisions ongoing and a social media world filled with misrepresentations and seemingly easy solutions to our problems, it is easier to make snap judgments about candidates or worse, not vote at all. While competitive political races are a sign of a healthy democracy, this is surely not the time for change in the Lislegard-Norri House 7B race.
Representative Lislegard has thoughtfully balanced community, labor and business interests while delivering year over year results for our region. A strategic and independent thinker, Lislegard votes his region first, the greater interests of Minnesota second and his party last. David has dug in, learned the process, built key relationships within both parties and been given key committee assignments. Knowing the process well, all within the region should know that Lislegard has considerable influence over crafting positive outcomes while shutting down efforts that would hurt our economy and people. He has the demonstrated experience, is our remaining senior elected leader and the individual most capable of assuring our region is not left behind by an increasingly dominant Twin Cities metro region.
From Aurora to Chisholm, whether it be an impressive list of community capital bonding projects, the steering of major social security and other positive tax reform, increasing local government and taconite tax municipal aid, pushing the Governor, the Executive Council and State agency commissioners while leading our region out of the ESSAR debacle or working with Commissioner Phillips on regional IRRRB strategies, Representative Lislegard has more than delivered for our region.
Given the times we find ourselves in, results delivered, his deep experience and considerable influence in St. Paul this is not the time to make a change. I urge you to vote to retain the strong, experienced and effective leadership of Representative David Lislegard on Tuesday, November 8.
Sincerely,
Al Hodnik
Former mayor of Aurora
Retired chairman, president and CEO-ALLETE/Minnesota Power
