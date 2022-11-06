Dave Lislegard Is the Clear Choice for District 7 B Representative
As the former president of USW Local 4108, who represented the employees at LTV Steel Mining Company, I know how devastating it was when LTV closed down, to not only Dave and his family, but to the whole Iron Range! Dave is a 3rd generation miner that has been fighting for jobs, healthcare and “our way of life” ever since LTV went bankrupt and closed, over 20 years ago.
I could always count on Dave to help organize, and go on bus caravans to St. Paul and Washington, D.C., to help lobby state and federal legislators for unemployment extensions, and Federal TAA, which helped with healthcare subsidies and job retraining for displaced employees. The Trade Adjustment Assistance Act (TAA) expired this summer and the Republicans are refusing to join the Democrats in reauthorizing it. Until Congress reauthorizes TAA, the Labor Department cannot consider petitions for TAA.
This is just another reason we have to vote for the candidates that will support labor and the working families. Dave has a good relationship with our federal legislators to advocate for these benefits for displaced workers.
Dave is now fighting to get Hibbing Taconite the iron ore they need to stay open so the men and women who work there, don’t face what so many of us did, when LTV closed down. Dave is the only candidate in any of these races who knows what these people are going through.
Like most “Iron Rangers,” Dave is a survivor; he has survived the cyclical nature of mining, the loss of his job and knows all of the issues associated with starting your life all over again. Inasmuch, Dave can empathize with people that may have the same issues. It is difficult to navigate all of the bureaucratic channels unless you are familiar with all of the players.
Please vote to have Dave Lislegard work for you in St. Paul- you won’t regret it!
Jerry Fallos
Gilbert
