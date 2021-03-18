Every year the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce helps promote Small Business Saturday. We do it because our community is only healthy when our businesses are healthy, and one great way we can keep our businesses healthy is by shopping local.
Small Business Saturday is in November. Why does this matter now? It matters now because most people reading this either just received, or are about to receive, their $1,400 federal stimulus check. For a family of four, this means they will get a check for $6,400. That is a lot of money, and it can make an incredibly positive impact on our community.
I’m not going to tell you how to spend the stimulus check you receive, but I will plead with you to look locally first. No matter what you plan to buy, you can probably find it here. If you aren’t sure where to look, call us or ask on social media. If you prefer to get items delivered or use contactless pickup, call your local store and see if they can help you out.
We all do better when we all do better. This is your chance to help out that local business who sponsors the high school football team, your child’s dance troop, the local 4th of July celebration and does so much good for the community. Please don’t pass it up.
Erik Holmstrom
President & CEO
Laurentian Chamber
of Commerce
