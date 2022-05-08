This letter is in response to the submission by Sarah Gabardi published by the Mesabi Tribune on 5-1-2022.
While each section of her letter certainly warrants a response, I’ll focus on two: The Minnesota Department of Education’s (MDE) Social Studies Academic Standards, and alleged use of litter boxes in schools.
For those who are unaware, academic standards in Minnesota are reviewed every ten years; the last process was completed in 2011.
Ms. Gabardi was correct in stating that the proposed revised standards are available on MDE’s website at http://education.mn.gov. Unfortunately, that’s about all she was correct. The very basic fact that standards and curriculum are not the same was missed. As stated in the “Questions and Answers: Social Studies Standards Review” document posted to MDE’s website on 12/14/2021, “Minnesota academic standards do not require a specific curriculum.” It’s up to each school district to decide which curriculum to adopt to meet standards. Also, nowhere in the 92 pages of proposed new standards do I see anything about “woke culture” or ideology. One would think the writer should be pleased that benchmark for first graders is to “describe ways people show patriotism, including the Pledge of Allegiance.” MDE also dedicates a section of the Q&A document to Critical Race Theory, specifically stating that it is not included in any current or proposed part of academic standards in the State.
Ms. Gabardi implored us to read section 3501.1350 of Minnesota Administrative Rules, Chapter 3501, Graduation Standards. Unfortunately, section 3501.1300, Academic Standards for Social Studies, ends at 3501.1345. The section she’s upset about apparently doesn’t exist.
The committee that updated the Social Studies standards consisted of 36 people, including licensed teachers and administrators in the K-12 system, faculty at colleges, parents, community members, including the business community, and other members, about which you can also read in the above-mentioned Q&A. The public was also invited to participate in this process and also the opportunity for public comment as drafts are released. It seems, subjectively, that this is a pretty transparent process.
Addressing the allegation made by Ms. Gabardi about litter boxes being provided to students in schools in Michigan and Minneapolis, a quick search on the internet quickly debunks this rumor.
I stopped counting at 40 separate links to articles stating this is false. The earliest dates back to January 2022. A State Senator in Nebraska publicly apologized for continuing to push the lie after it was debunked. Unless Ms. Gabardi can produce actual photos and testimony about this occurring, I do believe she also owes the schools in both Minneapolis and Michigan an apology.
While we are all entitled to our opinions, the decision by the Mesabi Tribune to publish a letter that included false information and outright lies was irresponsible and dangerous. While I’m not a lawyer, I do know that libel is a real thing.
Tracie Pernu
Eveleth
