Elections are coming up fast, but I suppose there are many people who don't know the candidates or what they want to do. One of the most important elections this year is for Sheriff. Due to the low voter turnout for the primary, Chad Walsh is running in this General Election as a write-in candidate. He has worked in law enforcement for over 25 years but he's also a business owner, so he's not a career bureaucrat. He takes his oath of office seriously and has the integrity to represent the best interests of the people. That is something that is often forgotten these days.
Electing a Sheriff is more than a beauty contest with photo-op commercials and empty clichés. There are candidates to vote for who say all of the right buzz words, but then just carry on business as usual. If, however, you want a Sheriff that is honest, hard working and that will bring fresh ideas to this important job, you can't do better than Chad Walsh.
There's something else I've noticed about Chad Walsh - he doesn't hesitate to admit when he's wrong, Bureaucrats and dictators admit nothing. Wouldn't it be nice to have a Sheriff that does an efficient, effective job AND respects the people? Write the name "Chad Walsh in the "write-in" space on the bottom of your Sheriff's ballot on Nov. 8.
