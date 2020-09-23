Trump Calls Members of the Military “Losers” and “Suckers” but Says “I hope Putin will be my friend.”
My brother served in Vietnam. He fought in the Tet Offensive. He later died of complications of Agent Orange exposure. He died for our country. My neighbor’s son, a classmate, died in combat in Vietnam. He died for our country. During that time President Trump avoided the draft securing a medical exemption for bone spurs. He later goes on to belittle Senator John McCain for his meritorious service in Vietnam. Yes, I guess McCain’s choice to have the North Vietnamese release other prisoners before his own release makes McCain a sucker. I guess my father-in-law who served in the Pacific during WWII and my uncles who were in the air force in the Pacific in WWII were all “suckers” and “losers”.
Who is the patriot? The “losers” or Mr. Trump? Maybe we should look to see who is Mr. Trump’s friend? It is interesting that Mr. Trump said in 2018 “I hope one day Putin will be my friend.”
None of my relatives that served would have ever made that their hope.
Keith Steva
Cook
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.