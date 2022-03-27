What was the purpose of your Saturday, March 19, 2022, column in the Mesabi Tribune? Titled, “We only have Putin, Trump or ourselves to blame for this mess,” I have read and re-read the column to try and ascertain the message, the lesson, or the insight of the column but I am unable to come to a sensible conclusion. Was it an attempt at humor by making sarcastic statements about a litany of people from both sides of the political spectrum? I didn’t get any laughs out of the column, nor did my wife and we both enjoy good humor. Was it your attempt to placate people who may have taken offense to your past columns that continually demean and belittle President Biden and his administration? If so, too little, too late.
I harken back to the good old days when editor, Bill Hanna, God bless his soul, wrote the weekly editorial column that I often disagreed with, but included thoughtful and interesting commentary on regional topics of interest, baseball, local politics, and was written to challenge your knowledge of the subject matter, but also made you think about your position on the matter at hand. I often did not agree with Mr. Hanna, but Bill and I formed a professional relationship in his latter years at the Mesabi and I knew I could share inside news with him and vice versa and we had more common ground than not.
Mr. White, I can only hope that you will perhaps consider a more civil discourse for future columns as the position you hold with the Mesabi Tribune allows you plenty of space on a weekly basis to communicate with our regional populace on an endless array of topics. Don’t do it for me, do it for Bill and the legacy he left with the Mesabi Daily News.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.