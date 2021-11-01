As a parent of a child in the Rock Ridge School District my greatest concern when it comes to our schools is the quality of education my child receives. As such, I want school board members whose top priority is education. I can say with the utmost confidence that Murray Anderson cares about educating children.
He is a retired public school educator of thirty-six years, a retired football, basketball, baseball, and track coach, and has a master’s degree in an education related field.
He has a child who attended Virginia Public Schools and currently has a grandchild in the Rock Ridge School District. Most importantly, Murray has proven to do his job on the school board very well for the last five years, and we need to support him in continuing to do so.
This election is certainly not about masks, other than it is one mitigation factor that keeps our community safe and keeps our children in school. Our school board members must never be one issue candidates, as they must work for the whole of all students and their families. I know that Murray will work diligently for our children and community.
I wholeheartedly endorse Murray Anderson for Rock Ridge School Board and encourage the public to vote for Murray on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Leah Stauber Pattni
Virginia
