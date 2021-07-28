Township Supervisors, DNR, Army Corp of Engineers, St. Louis, Bearville Counties and North Soil Water managers. The DNR has not given us answers on water levels for over 25 years. The agencies mentioned above and their negative answers to solutions could have been easily resolved if they had looked ahead on the bridge. The Town of French, Side Lake needs answers and not questions by the French replacement at the Riverside location.
Whenever a resident tries to have some input, we are told to go to our legislature by these agencies and groups. If we could communicate with all parties or organizations that hold some responsibility to these issues and hold meetings with all parties to take suggestions, exchange information before issues arise, we probably would not be in dire straits. Instead, the groups mentioned above point their finger at the other one and tell us to contact our legislature.
Maybe the DNR heads should be elected jobs or at least rated by citizens on our ballots or licensing permits so the governor can adjust his budget to match our complaints on issues. Bringing issues to the Governor would maybe entice a visit to our area instead of just at election time.
There are many more problems on the chain of lakes. Some require lake association such as beaver dams, invasive species (jellyfish, snails), poor fishing, water monitoring, buoys for safety, walking trail along side of road, hiring recreation director for Side lake. These are just a few issues or ideas.
Until all agencies work together, it turns into finger pointing and goes nowhere for resolution. I have been in contact with many agencies and management departments (specialist) from deer, duck, small game, fisheries, water hydrologists, park managers, and most answers ARE TALK TO YOUR LEGISLATURE!
So back to the year 1935, 1936 civilian conservation corps dam at Riverside that was put into control water levels at that time, they made decisions. Let us look at the archives to see what was done. I sincerely hope that the next meeting of the Town of French, we can fill the ball field with residents of concern that want answers not letters to justify resolution.
Our next meeting is Thursday, July 29 at 6:30 p.m., Side Lake recreation center. Hopefully, there will be enough people who attend that we will hold the meeting in the pavilion. Please come and give us your input!
Bill Vukich
Side Lake
