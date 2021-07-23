Since being elected to represent House District 6B on the Iron Range in 2018, Rep. Dave Lislegard has consistently voted against the best interests of his constituents.

Mining is the lifeblood of the Iron Range and provides high-paying jobs to families in this part of the state. While Democrats in this area have historically supported union labor and mining, Rep. Lislegard is far too concerned with pleasing radical DFL environmentalists in the metro than serving families in his own district.

During the last special session, Rep. Lislegard made this clear by voting against key legislation that would bolster the economy on Minnesota’s Iron Range. Lislegard voted against legislation that he initially cosponsored to “Make Minnesota a Mining Friendly State."

This legislation was introduced by Rep. Spencer Igo of House District 5B. It would have declared it the state's policy to provide for the diversification of the state's mineral economy through the long-term support of mineral exploration, evaluation, environmental research, development, production, and commercialization.

Rep. Lislegard has also cast multiple votes against the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline development, which would also provide hundreds of jobs and promote American energy independence. It is time for the Iron Range to have full representation in St. Paul to put our Iron Range families first.

Todd Hall

Gilbert

