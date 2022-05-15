Jim Hofsommer is a frequent contributor to the Mesabi Tribune opinion page. I respect Mr. Hofsommer for his many years of public service as a township supervisor, his willingness to submit his opinions freely for all to read, but his latest submission was simply so far from factual that I have no choice but to respond in kind.
“Biden at fault for high prices Americans are experiencing”, is a common refrain spouted by the many pundits on Fox news and other publications. While the President holds the office where the “buck stops here”, he certainly is not responsible for a worldwide pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the lack of domestic oil production and the greed of oil producers. But let’s start with the Keystone Pipeline project that Mr. Hofsommer claims is the root of the problem of the higher gas prices in America. As he wrote, “All we need to do is open the gates and let our American companies PUMP OIL! Finish the Keystone Pipeline and drill baby, drill!” The FACT is that the Keystone pipeline would not have produced any new oil into the global market or the U.S. market. The pipeline carrying tar sand oils from Canada, for a Canadian owned oil company, is in operations today and has been for well over a decade. The Keystone was a new pipeline, along a new route with a larger diameter pipe.
More facts, the oil produced by the operating Canadian oil company is 80% EXPORTED and has little impact on the U.S. oil economy. So now let’s examine what happened in the past 18 months that has resulted in higher gas prices in the U.S. The COVID pandemic, while not gone has become less of a concern for many Americans partially because of the solid vaccination rates across the country, advanced medical care for those infected and people are anxious to resume a sense of normalcy that has resulted in return to work commutes, extensive travel by millions and an obvious increase in oil consumption. At the same time, oil companies are simply not producing more oil even though the capacity to do so is available to them.
Per Accountable US — a respected publication: “Americans looking for someone to blame for the pain they experience at the pump need look no further than the wealthy oil and gas company executives who choose to line their own pockets rather than lower gas prices with the billions of dollars in profit big oil rakes in month after month” said Kyle Herrig president of Accountable US. A report in The Guardian in December 2021 reveals that 24 of the top oil and gas corporations made nearly $174 BILLION in profits in 2021.
Finally Mr. Hofsommer’s defense of Putin is the last straw for me. I don’t watch Fox news, but I would hope even those talking heads would agree that Putin’s genocide and illegal war with Ukraine has had a direct impact on the oil global economy. Yes, President Biden called for, and Congress agreed, to halt all oil imports from Russia which amounts to an average of 209,000 barrels of crude oil per day (American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers) and that amount makes up about 1% of the crude oil processed in U.S. refineries. I certainly am willing to pay more at the pump over support for Putin!
In closing, opinions are exactly what they are, one person’s musings on a topic of interest. But when spouting those opinions as FACTUAL, requires a closer evaluation and hopefully a little research to determine how close to the truth the opinion lies. One final FACT, the Keystone Pipeline would not have completed construction until 2023 and in 2023 the U.S. will produce more oil than in the history of our country. Now if the big oil producers would accept just a few billions less in profits the price of gas would be lower instantly.
Again, I thank Mr. Hofsommer for his years of public service. I wish him good health and longevity.
Sincerely,
Steve Giorgi
Mountain Iron
