The animal shelter had a major fundraising event during the last weekend of July which included a rummage sale, birthday party, pictures of pets and more. Jessica, Julie, Jarad and other volunteers of the shelter worked tirelessly to produce a successful event. The shelter also donated the remaining items to humans in need.
You must have a very big heart to continually support our furry friends and in this case help humans as well. What they see on a regular basis is heartbreaking. Animals suffering through no fault of their own are taken into the shelter for care. They do the best they can with limited resources to find owners and/or adopt.
Sometimes we just don’t think about how our furry friends fit into our lives. Without their companionship, our lives can be very empty and lonely. They often fill a void in our lives. We must always support our animal shelters and mostly the hard working folks with big hearts who save our precious furry friends from misery. They are unique and special. A heartfelt thanks to all who helped and supported this event.
Carol Cotter
Hibbing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.