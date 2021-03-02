I would like to thank everyone for my 100th Birthday Celebration!!! I still can't believe the wonderful tribute given to me! The overwhelming hard work of the VFW Post 1221 and the American Legion Post 222 of this whole event was amazing! So much in so little time. My birthday cake was beautiful and delicious! Thank you to the Barb Hemenway and Marie Pierce. To all the Honored Guest and Speakers, your words were so personal and meant so much to me. I still can't believe I got to shake the hand of a General! I will treasure all my coins, certificates, and various gifts. Thank you to Sen. Pete Stauber for honoring me at the U.S. Capitol and for the U.S. Flag and Sen. David Tomassoni for your proclamation. Unbelievable. A huge shout out to all the people who participated in the parade and made posters. To all my family and friends who sent cards and many birthday wishes, it truly means the world to me. A final thank you to all the media coverage of this event, you were so kind and generous and really made me feel like a celebrity! I love my hometown of Hibbing and living on the Iron Range! Words can never express how deeply moved I was, my birthday has never been so grand! Thank you!
Joe Berklich and family
