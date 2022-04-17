When I announced my run for the State Senate, I promised I would work in a no-nonsense way to deliver for the Northland rather than assume either side has the perfect answer to every problem.
With that in mind, there are two key issues in the legislature where I agree with both sides. The first is on education funding and the second is on social security taxes.
The best investment we can make in our communities is in our young people because they are our future. Yet our schools across the Northland are struggling to recruit the teachers we need, which in turn keep our classroom sizes too big.
Despite these challenges, the Republican education plan provides $0 to our local school districts, and the DFL education plan would provide nearly $7 million across District 3:
• Ely School District - $370,934
• St. Louis County District 2142 - $1,466,579
• Proctor District - $1,211,160
• Cook County District - $693,520
• International Falls District - $662,918
• Hermantown District - $1,370,028
• Littlefork-Big Falls District - $159,880
• Lake Superior School District - $944,912
This annual state funding for our schools would not only support our students, but it would also reduce the stress of property tax increases for local residents, especially those on fixed incomes.
Speaking of those on fixed income, no senior on a fixed income should be double taxed for something they’ve already paid into like Social Security. Those that built our communities to what they are today deserve to retire in dignity right here in northern Minnesota, rather than moving to a state that doesn’t tax social security.
All in all, we should support the youngest and wisest among us by taking the DFL plan to invest in our local schools, and the Republican plan to relieve our seniors. With historic budget surpluses, we can do both and make our communities stronger for it.
We need a Senator who isn’t just one-sided. If I’m lucky enough to earn your vote in November, I promise I’ll take a no-nonsense approach in just delivering for our communities
