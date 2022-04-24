Throughout the pandemic, St. Louis County educators have dedicated themselves to educating our students. We have created and maintained safe, high-quality learning environments that kept students in school and educators in buildings.
Now, we are asking St. Louis County Schools to step up with a contract agreement that honors the work of school staff, and attracts and keeps the best educators for our students.
Our district can’t afford to lose good teachers. Educators are at a breaking point – not just here, but across the state and nation. School districts are scrambling to hire and keep teachers and other school staff. The district’s current offer would put St. Louis County educators’ compensation behind similar districts in our area.
St. Louis County can afford to offer more than a 1% - 1.5% increase in salary. That doesn’t come close to covering the rate of inflation. There’s $3.3 million in the district’s rainy day fund – 11 percent of the district’s annual budget.
Our next step is mediation with the district on May 4. Our union strongly believes we can reach a fair settlement, one that puts students first while acknowledging and respecting the efforts of staff.
St. Louis County educators have been working without a contract for nearly one year. We want to get our focus back where it belongs – in the classroom teaching the future generations of our communities.
Tim Herring
President, Education Minnesota-St. Louis County Local 1406
