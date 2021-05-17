As a teacher in the Rock Ridge School District, I know the final compromise will have an enormous impact on our schools and students here in St. Louis County.
Adjusted for inflation, Minnesota’s schools receive less funding per pupil today than they did 20 years ago. As a result, disability programs are vastly under-funded, class sizes are growing, and many schools go without the needed number of support staff for our students such as guidance counselors.
To help close these gaps, the DFL has suggested taxing corporate profits hidden in tax havens and a modest increase on Minnesotans making more than $1 million per year, that’s $20,000 a week!. The new revenues generated wouldn’t fund all of our needs, but they would help many districts avoid painful cuts that are currently looming.
Unfortunately, in the Senate, they have refused to consider any tax increases and have proposed several cuts for corporations. To pay for their corporate tax cuts, Republicans have proposed the first budget in decades that would provide no increase in the Basic Funding Formula.
This is an unconscionable trade-off and the impact would be disastrous: Under the Republican plan, Rock Ridge schools will receive $ 1,873,840 less than the DFL budget proposal. After years of stagnant funding, our kids and community need more money.
Our students have struggled through a difficult pandemic. They should return to schools better-suited to their needs. Thank you to Rep. Dave Lislegard, Rep. Rob Ecklund and Rep. Julie Sandstede who agree that big corporations and the wealthiest Minnesotans have fared well over the past year and can afford to chip in a little more to make sure we fund all our schools properly.
Steph Lutzka
Virginia
