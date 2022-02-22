The article about Lislegard and Ecklund’s bill to “prescribe an annual open season for wolves” gave me a chuckle. More than a chuckle, actually.
Lislegard: “Greater Minnesota has seen an explosion in the wolf population that has desecrated the moose and deer populations...If we don’t have a managed wolf hunt, the public will manage it themselves.”
Really? Wolves are responsible for having “desecrated” the moose and deer population? Please rethink that. Also, the not so veiled threat that “the public will manage it themselves” is irresponsible talk, coming from a lawmaker. Are you inviting an insurrection against wolves? It sounds Trumpian, actually. That’s dangerous.
And Ecklund: “Folks, I represent in northern Minnesota are counting on us to protect our deer population and ensure our cherished hunting traditions can be passed down from generation to generation.”
Does this mean that deer need to be treated as a guaranteed harvest mono crop like soybeans? I guess that’s kind of a socialist approach for a guaranteed easy hunt deer herd. When I deer hunted, I took thin years in stride, knowing that the cycle would change naturally.
Last year, 183,062 deer were “harvested” in Minnesota. I encourage people to think about that before they blame wolves for having “desecrated” the crop. And future generations should be taught to enjoy the “cherished hunting traditions” without a DNR mandated guarantee of bagging a deer every year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.