In Pete Stauber’s recent letter to your paper, he mentions that he voted against the “so-called” right to organize bill. I had asked him why he voted against that bill when I emailed him. I never got a straight answer. It took me back that a former President of a Union would do that. Why is he admitting to that now? It’s why the Steelworkers didn’t endorse him. He also voted against the Infrastructure bill and then turned around and touted the benefits of that bill to his constituents after the bill had passed! If that bill hadn’t passed that would have jeopardized Union Jobs in our region. He claims to be for Union jobs after all. He says the permitting process of new mines takes too long. I would agree that the permitting process does take time. Would he like to go back in time when our Representative Blatnik had the Reserve Mining permits fast-tracked? The Court ruled that tailings from the Taconite Plant going into Lake Superior wasn’t such a good idea. The Court shut down Reserve for a while. Reserve ended up building Mile Post 7. We know more about the impacts of Mining now than we did back when these Taconite Mines started. Stauber talks about facts. He talks about lies and half-truths coming from the Democrat side. Please entertain us all in a letter about these lies and half-truths, Pete. I know I would like to see them. Pete Stauber and Peter Navarro penned a letter to the Duluth Tribune a few years ago. In that letter, they stated that Trump opened the Range back up in 2016. It was never shut down and Trump didn’t take the oath of office until 2017. They stated that Trump got the Steelworkers raises in pay. That’s contractual and between the Union and the Companies. They also stated that Trump created more jobs in Mining. The Companies are the ones that determine how many workers they have. Not the President of the United States Pete. Tell me more about the facts. They seem to be lost on you and you keep spinning the same thing over and over again.
