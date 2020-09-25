I would like to thank Pat (Wilsey) Moore for her ad in the Wednesday, Sept. 16 paper.

Contrary to some people’s commentary, she is right.

I grew up with the Wilsey family on 6th Avenue N.

I’m also proud to be a retired Navy veteran, not a “sucker” or “loser” like the person who said it.

Please remember to vote.

Jerry Stickney

Virginia

