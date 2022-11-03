The Duluth Police Lieutenants Union, Local 363, is proud that all of its members have unanimously chosen to endorse Jason Lukovsky for St. Louis County Sheriff. Lukovsky’s strong morals, integrity, and character are leadership traits that we admire. He is a humble leader who gives credit to his deputies when others praise their great work, but doesn’t hesitate to provide transparency and accept responsibility when necessary. His 25 years of experience in numerous key positions within the St Louis County Sheriff’s Office, including Undersheriff, will provide the diverse insight and experience that is needed to lead the Sheriff’s Office to improve and progress into the future.

The transparency, honesty, accessibility, and collaboration that we have experienced in all of the years working with Lukovsky has been unparalleled, and we are excited to see this continue under his leadership as Sheriff. His willingness to listen to all sides, and his courage to explore change will benefit the residents of St. Louis County, Sheriffs’ Office employees, and all public safety partners. Jason will continue to promote collaborative partnerships and will not be a law enforcement authoritarian.

