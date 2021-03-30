I am pleased to see the progress with construction on the Line 3 replacement project that has been underway since early December, 2020 after six long years of waiting.
Construction just passed the fifty percent mark, and now the majority of work on the project will be heading into a planned pause period for two months.
While pipeline opponents are attempting to claim victory due to construction being shut down, that couldn’t be further from the truth. This hiatus has been well thought out to make sure that all environmental standards and protections are met as the snow melts and the ground thaws. The Line 3 decision makers are being conscientious and taking necessary steps to be safe, and should be applauded for that.
This pipeline replacement project has gone through amazingly thorough studies and a rigorous permitting process to get to where we are today. The construction plans for construction from beginning to end all hinge on upholding environmental standards.
Don’t believe everything you hear, especially when it comes from pipeline protesters spreading misinformation about this project. I, for one, appreciate Enbridge’s commitment to do what it takes to keep our land and workers safe during this project – even if that means stopping progress for two full months to do so.
Chuck Novak
Mayor of Ely
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.