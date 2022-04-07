I am announcing my candidacy for the Minnesota 7th District State Senate, formerly held by David Tomassoni.

I am currently a Minnesota State Director, St. Louis County Vice Chair, and State Delegate for the Minnesota DFL. I will be running as a Democrat to represent the people of my district.

I support military veterans. My father and grandfather were both combat veterans. My father served as a sergeant in the U.S. Marines in active combat during the Vietnam War. My grandfather drove a tank for the U.S. Army in active combat during World War II.

I myself was not able to join the military due to my having type 1 diabetes from an early age. However I believe veterans rights must be greatly expanded to include use of all hospitals and services and much more.

I support civil, human, and disability rights. I myself am a disabled person with a lifetime of type 1 diabetes and complications.

I support unions and the right to organize. My mother was a union member and I was a union steward. If it had not been for unions my mother would not have been able to retire with dignity.

I support and regularly advocate for Universal Healthcare, lower prescription drug prices, and regulatory measures for pharmaceutical industries. Healthcare is a human right.

I support regulation of short selling and naked shorts on stocks. This has become a problem so large that many investors are losing their life savings to hedge funds with criminal practices.

I grew up on the Iron Range. I graduated and began college on the Iron Range and later finished college out of state. I support tuition free college and the equal opportunity for all who wish to go into degree or technical required fields.

I understand the way of life and values the area holds and support iron ore mining and safe mineral extraction. I support the U.S. Constitution, Citizens Rights, including the right to bear arms, hunt, and sensible preservation of nature. I believe a healthy government is achieved by having a healthy dose of public involvement. I want to put control back in the public's hands.

Travis Paulson

Eveleth

