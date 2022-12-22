What is happening to this country now that most of the out of touch politicians started working for themselves? We must be the most gullible electorate in history to be swindled by these self-serving losers.

This administration wants us to partner with the two most vile governments in the world for oil and minerals. The Congo and Venezuela are the leaders in human rights violations, child labor, slave labor, human trafficking, murder on a grand scale, and greatest polluters on the planet.

