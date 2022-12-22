What is happening to this country now that most of the out of touch politicians started working for themselves? We must be the most gullible electorate in history to be swindled by these self-serving losers.
This administration wants us to partner with the two most vile governments in the world for oil and minerals. The Congo and Venezuela are the leaders in human rights violations, child labor, slave labor, human trafficking, murder on a grand scale, and greatest polluters on the planet.
This administration wants us to buy an electric vehicle to stop climate change; yet, they do business with the worst polluters of all time. Where are all the liberal environmentalists when you need them? Is this what hard-working Americans have to contend with? Giving up our jobs to tyrants that bribe their way to wealth and great economic deals.
We are out of work and living in an environmental nightmare which was created by our bad choices at the voting booth. Just to be fair, I would like to hear from the labor unions and political organizations who endorse this type of partnership. From what I see, the future looks pretty bleak.
There is enough blame to go around. Let's move beyond that and team up to correct these issues. Let's make PolyMet a reality for our region. We must continue to use our resources and those of our Canadian allies, who are America's closest friend. The end result is a growing economic future with environmental safe guards.
We need to make a safe and productive world for the young people who trust our judgement!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.