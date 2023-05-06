Recently, I had the privilege of attending the Lake Country Power Annual Meeting at the Discovery Center in Chisholm. Upon coming to this meeting, I was anticipating the usual meeting setting with speakers and presentations. The meeting started exactly like I was thinking with financials, state of the company etc.

Later on in the meeting, Mark Bakk (LCP General Manager) gave an impressive review of legislation that was signed into law on 2/07/2023 that will affect the company and all of its customers. If you haven’t heard, this is called “Carbon-Free by 2040” (HF7 / SF-4). This bill was fast tracked into law with very little time for public input: On January 20th it passed the House Committee, and just five days later it passed the Senate Committee. The very next day, 1/26/23, it passed the House and on 2/3/2023 it passed the Senate with the Governor signing it into law on 2/7/2023.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments