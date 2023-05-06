Recently, I had the privilege of attending the Lake Country Power Annual Meeting at the Discovery Center in Chisholm. Upon coming to this meeting, I was anticipating the usual meeting setting with speakers and presentations. The meeting started exactly like I was thinking with financials, state of the company etc.
Later on in the meeting, Mark Bakk (LCP General Manager) gave an impressive review of legislation that was signed into law on 2/07/2023 that will affect the company and all of its customers. If you haven’t heard, this is called “Carbon-Free by 2040” (HF7 / SF-4). This bill was fast tracked into law with very little time for public input: On January 20th it passed the House Committee, and just five days later it passed the Senate Committee. The very next day, 1/26/23, it passed the House and on 2/3/2023 it passed the Senate with the Governor signing it into law on 2/7/2023.
The new law has several concerns involving reliability, affordability, and local control. Mr. Bakk broke down each of the concerns, all of which I will be happy to share here.
Both MISO ( Midcontinent Independent System Operator) and NERC (North American Electric Reliability Corporation) issued warnings as recently as December 2022 regarding potential energy short falls. Miso studies have also shown that when the grid exceeds 40% renewables, it becomes exponentially unreliable.
Under Reliability, Mark then listed the following in which was advocated for. Peaking plants - Advocated for specific exemption to allow continued operation of current natural gas or fuel oil fired peaking plants, which were DENIED. Nuclear Technology - Advocated for lifting the moratorium on construction of any new nuclear plans in MN, also DENIED. Out-of-state Generation Sources - Advocated to exclude non-Minnesota sources from determining compliance, which strangely too was DENIED. And finally: Global Supply Chain - Advocated to ensure raw materials needed for the “green transition” would not be sourced using child and slave labor. This too was (unconscionably) DENIED.
Truly captivating was when the GM then showed a snapshot on February 3, 2023 @ 6:15 a.m. of what our grid reliability looks like in extreme cold. At that time, 87,210 megawatts were being produced. Then he broke it down by percentage of how the electricity was being produced: 39% - Coal, 38% - Natural Gas, 12% - Nuclear, 7% - Wind, 4% - Other (mostly hydro) 0% - Solar (by my count that is only 4% renewable energy, which is extremely concerning).
Next was affordability. Achieving these ambitious goals will require a massive buildout of new infrastructure as in wind turbines, solar arrays, and transmission lines to get the energy to the load sources and existing facilities will be retired EARLY – even though they are still providing value and are still being paid for by every taxpayer.
Also, due to the unpredictability, this must be over built and geographically dispersed over a wide area. The exploitation of natural resources to gain this kind of system is staggering, to say the least. Minnesotans are already experiencing rising costs in the economy due to inflation, supply chain issues and geo-political events. The electrification of economic sectors could exponentially increase the DEMAND for energy, like Transportation (EV’s), Home Heating, Appliances etc. This legislation places significant hurdles on the supply of energy which results in an increase in PRICE.
Mark also spoke about Local Control. Right now, the LCP Board of Directors is locally elected through the democratic process. This new legislation eliminates that process and requires cooperatives to seek approval from the MN PUC for any potential “off-ramps” related to affordability and reliability. A five-person commission appointed by the Governor (in the metro) will make all decisions on what’s affordable and acceptable reliability for all Minnesotans. An amendment to retain the local board for the cooperatives was DENIED in the House and Senate. Also identified in other comments during the meeting is that the battery technology needed doesn’t yet exist at a scale necessary and would still need to be charged by some reliable source to be viable. Electric power is likely to become dangerously unreliable because of an over-reliance on sources that are too variable, such as wind and solar, which are not enough to charge the battery power life these legislators are seeking.
Minnesota’s utilities have reduced carbon dioxide emissions more successfully than any other state, 5% renewable in 2005, 30% renewable today, projected to be 50% by 2035 and with 65% coal generation in 2005, 26% coal today, projected to 5% by 2035.
We’ve been on a good path already to do meaningful things to protect the environment, while balancing cost and reliability for consumers.
In closing: how can any legislator, especially pro industry legislators, support this extreme and unnecessary legislation, that may cause blackouts, major public safety concerns, property damage and even death in our MN winters?
Please tell me how are our mining companies in Northern MN are even supposed to operate? Do these Reps and Senators understand how much power is needed to operate them?
Eliminating 89% of the consistent power sources and removing the ability to outsource power from outside the state and expecting them to run on solar and wind is pure lunacy! This extreme legislation can be changed, but at who’s expense? You guessed it, US! My personal thanks to Lake Country Power’s staff for this eye-opening information.
