Three months after voters in the Nashwauk-Keewatin School District overwhelmingly approved the construction of a new Pre K-12 school building, I’m happy to say that the design process is well underway.
Together with teachers, community members, school board members and a cohort of students, the design team for the project has been exploring different design options for the new school. At the top of the design team’s priorities is making sure the school will be prepared to accommodate students, not just when construction is finished in 2025, but for decades to come. Our current schools have served students for over 100 years, so we should be prepared for our new school to do the same.
Not only are we prioritizing design that enables long-term use, we’re also focusing on design that supports a variety of student interests and learning styles. The new school will have resources for a wide range of curricular subjects- including technical and environmental education — so access to portable technology, community learning spaces, outdoor learning areas and flexible classrooms will be top priorities.
In addition to this work, we’ve finalized the financing of the project. Our district secured a lower than expected interest rate for the bonds, and the expected tax impact for property owners is in line with our original projections.
We’re also gearing up for bidding on construction contracts starting in 2023, once the design phase for the school has been finished. After so much hard work and input from our community’s design team, we’re looking forward to seeing work on the new building get underway.
In the months ahead, myself and other district leaders will continue to monitor the progress on this exciting project and we look forward to sharing more updates with our community. In the meantime, keep an eye out for information on our website: NKSpartanStrong.org.
