Hi. My name is John Munter. I am running for Congress in the DFL Aug 9th primary. I graduated from Duluth East, UMD, and the University of Dubuque, Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity degree. I retired from Delta in Chisholm after 17 years with a union pension and live on our hobby farm with my family in Warba.

I am running against both parties which I view as extreme. Pete Stauber has voted against all infrastructure, baby formula, affordable insulin, and is in lock-step behind the Republican agenda calling for raising taxes on the bottom 60% of tax payers and sun-setting Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. See Rick Scott’s 11 Point Plan, points 5 and 6.

