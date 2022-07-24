Hi. My name is John Munter. I am running for Congress in the DFL Aug 9th primary. I graduated from Duluth East, UMD, and the University of Dubuque, Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity degree. I retired from Delta in Chisholm after 17 years with a union pension and live on our hobby farm with my family in Warba.
I am running against both parties which I view as extreme. Pete Stauber has voted against all infrastructure, baby formula, affordable insulin, and is in lock-step behind the Republican agenda calling for raising taxes on the bottom 60% of tax payers and sun-setting Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. See Rick Scott’s 11 Point Plan, points 5 and 6.
DFLer Jen Schultz also is beholden to special interests thinking copper-nickel mining can be ecological. It can’t be. Billions of tons of copper, nickel, cobalt, and manganese can be harvested in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone between Mexico and Hawaii.
Abortion should be legal in the first trimester but not in the last trimester. The FDA should legalize the abortion pill over the counter like in 100 other countries.
Covid Vaccines have saved lives and serious illness but should not be given to children for whom there is no risk of death.
Trans youth should be affirmed but no chemical or surgical interventions should be legal for minors.
The next Congressman should focus on housing—bringing down property tax valuation. No down payment mortgages are obtainable in rural cities and towns. Why can’t HUD do that?
I-35 in Duluth can be downsized by half for more affordable housing by the Lake where folks can walk, bus, and bike.
Modular homes should be promoted as Duluth is doing.
I feel mine is the adult and responsible platform. Thank you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.