On March 22, 1972, Congress sent to the states for consideration, the amendment relating to the equal rights for all citizens. Simply put, “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.” — The Equal Rights Amendment.
It is probably surprising to many young girls, young women and men, that the ERA Amendment, that would provide ALL of the US population protection in our United States Constitution, has not been recognized despite its ratification. Ratification by the states, including Minnesota, has been achieved. Publication of the ERA Amendment is on hold, as the arguments continue at the federal level. And, also continue in the Minnesota Legislature.
More than half of Minnesotans lack equal protection under the law in our Minnesota State Constitution. It is time for our State leaders to stand in solidarity with thousands of Minnesotans, who just this month delivered petitions to Minnesota Senate leaders standing in the way of recognizing equality for all.
From unemployment to housing to healthcare, women and girls were disproportionately impacted during the pandemic. Regaining what was lost is not guaranteed absent a guarantee for equal protection in our constitution. The path to full equality for all Minnesotans may never be realized if parochial legislators continue to deny equal rights under the law.
As Women’s History Month closes, Minnesota should, at long last join 26 other states including Florida and Texas, guarantee equal protection for all citizens in the Minnesota constitution.
Contact your legislator and express your belief that Minnesota citizens have the right to vote for inclusion of the Equal Rights Amendment in the Minnesota State Constitution.
