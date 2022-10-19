I was honored to serve as your state representative from 2013-2018. Campaigns, we know, are a tussle. But in this campaign season, the Republican Party is lying about Dave Lislegard’s voting record.

Republicans claim Lislegard voted for a pay increase. The facts, my friends, show this to be a lie. Because when I was in office, the voters—by constitutional amendment in 2016—took this power away from legislators and set up a bipartisan Legislative Salary Council of citizens: 8 Democrats and 8 Republicans to set salaries for legislators. Legislators are prohibited to serve on the Council. This Council voted for a $1,500 raise in 2019, not a $15,000 raise claimed in the Republican flyers.

