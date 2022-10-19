I was honored to serve as your state representative from 2013-2018. Campaigns, we know, are a tussle. But in this campaign season, the Republican Party is lying about Dave Lislegard’s voting record.
Republicans claim Lislegard voted for a pay increase. The facts, my friends, show this to be a lie. Because when I was in office, the voters—by constitutional amendment in 2016—took this power away from legislators and set up a bipartisan Legislative Salary Council of citizens: 8 Democrats and 8 Republicans to set salaries for legislators. Legislators are prohibited to serve on the Council. This Council voted for a $1,500 raise in 2019, not a $15,000 raise claimed in the Republican flyers.
Dave Lislegard was not even in office in 2016. I was. It is my responsibility to set the record straight. To call out the opponents of Lislegard who are promoting this falsehood as liars. Dave Lislegard never voted for any pay raise — because he cannot by the Minnesota Constitution. Pay is set by the Legislative Salary Council, not legislators.
Put an end to these lies and stick to the issues. I endorse Dave Lislegard because he’s working hard to strengthen our mining economy and he’s helping our seniors by eliminating the tax on social security benefits. Please join me in voting for Lislegard this fall.
