We encourage our friends and everyone on the Iron Range to vote for Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin in the Aug. 9 primary election. Kim will be the most phenomenal Senator for the Iron Range.
We are a couple of the exceedingly fortunate people who have known Kim her whole life, and here’s what we want to make sure you know.
Making the Iron Range a better place is in Kim’s blood. Kim comes from a family that embodies everything that makes the Iron Range great – good values and integrity, hard work and never backing down from a struggle, and a lot of love.
She’s excellently served the people in elected and appointed roles on the school board, the fire commission, and the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS), not to mention the 3 decades of exceptional community leadership before that.
What we’re most proud of though is who Kim is and the way that she shows up for people. If there is a person in need or a cause to be stood up for, Kim is there. That’s a good thing, too as Kim is the person you want to show up, because when Kim is working on something you know it’s going to be done right.
Kim listens with her heart and speaks her mind, even when it isn’t easy. She’s the hardest worker you’ll find, the smartest person in the room, principled as the day is long, and most importantly, you will not find anyone who genuinely cares more about people and community.
Kim is a public servant. That’s who she is, and that’s the leadership the Range needs. She is an advocate.
She is a leader who empowers other people to find their voice and a forward-thinker who works with others to get things done.
Our state legislature doesn’t need any more politicians. We need Kim.
If you have any questions about Kim, just ask us. Like her, we’ll tell you the truth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.