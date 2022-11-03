I am writing this letter in support of State Representative Dave Lislegard, who is running to be re-elected to the House of Representatives in District 7B. Dave has a proven record of delivering for the Iron Range. With the loss of two senior Senators in our region, it is imperative to re-elect Dave Lislegard who has not only served as the Vice Chair of the Tax Committee, but also on the subcommittee on Legislative Process Reform, Climate and Energy Finance and Policy, Commerce Finance and Policy, and Industrial Education and Economic Development Finance and Policy. Experience matters! Dave not only has the experience, but he is diligent, results oriented, and has been a strong proponent of ferrous and non-ferrous mining in our region.
Dave has been responsive and committed to addressing the issue of mental health and the implementation of new programs in our region. He has been a strong advocate for our region in supporting labor, unions, and the many people who work hard each day to maintain our way of life in Northern Minnesota.
Dave is pro-labor, pro-business, and pro-jobs. He strongly believes that this approach will build strong and healthy communities. Dave is committed to the Iron Range and our way of life. He has been a strong advocate for our region since first being elected and I know that he will continue to provide the leadership that the Iron Range deserves. Please join me in voting for Dave Lislegard for District 7B State Representative.
