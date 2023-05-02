Lislegard mug

REP. DAVE LISLEGARD

The Minnesota Legislative session is entering its final weeks. My colleagues and I are working to improve the quality of life for people on the Iron Range and all across our great state. We’re delivering bold investments in education, fixing roads and bridges, fighting rising health care costs, and reducing income and property taxes.

This session, I have the honor to serve as chair of the House Property Taxes Committee, delivering the biggest tax cut in state history. The House Tax bill makes Social Security income exempt from state taxes for seniors earning less than $100,000 annually, expands the Homestead Credit Refunds for homeowners by a total of $41 million, and reforms the Renter’s Property Tax Refund resulting in over $378 million in refunds for renters. We are putting money back in your pockets, sending direct checks of $275 per taxpayer, plus another $275 for each child--up to three children—for most Minnesotans. We will also cut childhood poverty by nearly one quarter with a new Child & Working Family Tax Credit of up to $1,275 per child, plus a K-12 Education Credit up to $1,500 per child.

