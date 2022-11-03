As a business owner and lifelong Ranger, I feel compelled to write to you today in support of State Representative Dave Lislegard. I have never written a letter of support like this before -- I usually stay out of politics. When it comes to Dave Lislegard, I can’t sit on the sidelines and stay quiet.
Dave has been there for me when I’ve needed his help. When my businesses have hit a wall with the state, Dave has helped me navigate the bureaucracy and fix problems. From construction permits to behavioral health licensing, Dave cares and goes to work solving problems. Most impressively, he takes the time to listen and to learn about our issues and challenges and then gets to work fixing them.
Dave understands our farmers and works to support our agricultural industry here in northeastern Minnesota.
Dave understands mental health and addiction issues because he takes the time to listen and learn.
As a woman and entrepreneur, I’m proud to call Dave my State Representative because he cares.
This race for state legislature is not about what party designation a candidate has in front of their name. It’s about the kind of person we want representing us in St. Paul. It’s about what’s best for our community. Dave Lislegard is what is best for the Iron Range.
In Dave Lislegard we have a genuine and hardworking leader who stands up for workers, farmers, small businesses, and those struggling with mental health and addiction issues. This election, look at the person and their track record of success for the Iron Range. Please join me in voting to re-elect Dave Lislegard as our State Representative on or before November 8th.
