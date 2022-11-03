As a business owner and lifelong Ranger, I feel compelled to write to you today in support of State Representative Dave Lislegard. I have never written a letter of support like this before -- I usually stay out of politics. When it comes to Dave Lislegard, I can’t sit on the sidelines and stay quiet.

Dave has been there for me when I’ve needed his help. When my businesses have hit a wall with the state, Dave has helped me navigate the bureaucracy and fix problems. From construction permits to behavioral health licensing, Dave cares and goes to work solving problems. Most impressively, he takes the time to listen and to learn about our issues and challenges and then gets to work fixing them.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments