I read the story in the Mesabi Tribune (Friday, September 30) on the candidate forum held on

Wednesday, September 28, featuring 6 candidates for Legislative offices. What especially concerns me is the impression left that all candidates supported LGA—Local Government Aid. Well, I was at the forum, and to protect LGA, you need to know what it is and how to protect it. One candidate did, and that was Representative Dave Lislegard. He articulated clearly that LGA from the state makes up half of many of our local cities’ budgets, and that without LGA, property taxes would be much higher and communities would provide less services. Lislegard is the Vice Chair of the Tax Committee in the House, and fought hard to restore and then increase aid to our local cities, towns, and property taxpayers. Many in the Republican Party opposed his efforts. His Republican opponent, Matt Norri, displayed once again a real lack of knowledge or understanding of this issue.

