Mr. White, after reading your article on removing blue mail boxes, I agree it’s political posturing by a few politicians.
My concern is the removal of so many sorting machines in such a short period of time. This year 671 sorters have been removed from 49 states excluding Alaska and with a pandemic, an election, and increase by most states of mail in voting my question is why?
These 671 machines sort roughly 21.4 million pieces of mail daily. California leads with 76 removed, 59 in Florida, 58 in Texas, 52 in New York, 34 in Ohio, and even machines in the Twin Cities where 100 to 200 thousand pieces of mail are sorted.
In 2018 and 2019, there were 311 removed. Including sorters removed since 2018 USPS has lost 982 sorters which is about 21% of remaining machines. Congress determines when USPS can raise the rate on mailing which this year increased 1.9% and there will be a temporary increase for the holiday season.
Article 1 Section 8 says TO ESTABLISH A POST OFFICE AND ROADS. Everyone wants to treat the USPS as a business but it's a service just like building bridges, roads and maintenance. We build Federal, State, County and City public buildings which serve the needs of the people and these services are paid by our taxes.
Politicians say the USPS is losing money but in reality all they need to do is break even.
The USPS is a necessity for many Americans especially to senior citizens who rely on the service to get their medications delivered.
Mr. White you see all these people walking around retail stores but many senior citizens can't easily move around and need mail ballots to vote. The senior group is also more likely to have a poor outcome if they get the Covid19 virus.
There are 157 million registered voters in the USA and 25% are senior citizens.
There are other reasons seniors need the USPS so be careful what you write because age creeps up faster than you realize.
Bob Russo
Cook
