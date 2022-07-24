Keith Nelson’s experience a good asset for St. Louis County residents Jul 24, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This election year is one of the most important we will ever face.The unstable economy shadowed by a possible COVID resurgence weighs heavy on all of us.Though we have a selection of viable candidates for the District 6 Commissioner seat, I continue to support Commissioner Nelson.We need his experience in county management to continue to find solutions for the problems facing us.There are many infrastructure projects planned and underway in rural St. Louis County. His experience with these projects is essential for them to be completed as planned.Let’s keep things moving forward for us and our families.Support Keith Nelson for County Commissioner.Robert VlaisavljevichMayor of Eveleth Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Keith Nelson St. Louis County Asset Politics Moving Economy Things Heavy Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Over one pound of fentanyl seized, three Iron Range residents in custody ‘It’s going to be belt tightening across the Range’ Lon Ernest Lamppa Military ordnance mortar round removed safely by Minnesota Air National Guard, Chestnut Street's 400 block reopened Charles Thomas Brletich Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 28 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
