I have had the privilege of working with Dave Lislegard for many years, first as the Mayor of Aurora and a Director of Jobs for Minnesotans and for the last four years as our State Representative.

In that time he has distinguished himself as a very effective leader who cares deeply for the Iron Range. I have witnessed first hand his ability to work with fellow legislators in the State House and Senate on both sides of the aisle, a skill that is paramount in these divisive times. During the last session, he authored legislation to exempt social security earnings from state income tax. He cares deeply about jobs as evidenced by his critical work on the Heliene expansion (soon to be the second largest manufacturer of photo-voltaic solar panels in the US), the 60,000 square foot expansion of Daimler-Detroit Diesel facility adjacent to the Chisholm Hibbing, and his work on the Huber plant ($450 million capital budget) that is scheduled to break ground next spring. Most importantly, he has worked tirelessly towards a solution to keep Hibbing Taconite operating for decades to come.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments