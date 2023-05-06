June B. Hendrickson

A person’s legacy reflects their unique path through life and the experiences that have shaped them. This holds true for June B. Hendrickson, who passed away on July 2, 2022. She had a personal reason for including the Hibbing Foundation in her estate plans – to help ensure her legacy lives on through her commitment to educational opportunities and to promote learning for all.

When former students reminisce of Ms. Hendrickson, you often hear them say, “Ms. Hendrickson introduced me to computers – she taught me how to use a computer when I was in her class.” Ms. Hendrickson met Steve Jobs, former co-founder of Apple and known as the pioneer of personal computers when she attended a conference for educators.

