A person’s legacy reflects their unique path through life and the experiences that have shaped them. This holds true for June B. Hendrickson, who passed away on July 2, 2022. She had a personal reason for including the Hibbing Foundation in her estate plans – to help ensure her legacy lives on through her commitment to educational opportunities and to promote learning for all.
When former students reminisce of Ms. Hendrickson, you often hear them say, “Ms. Hendrickson introduced me to computers – she taught me how to use a computer when I was in her class.” Ms. Hendrickson met Steve Jobs, former co-founder of Apple and known as the pioneer of personal computers when she attended a conference for educators.
Ms. Hendrickson channeled her excitement and foresight for this new technology and was instrumental in getting Apple computers into ISD 701 Hibbing School District nearly 40 years ago. June was very proud to wear her Apple tee-shirt, given to her personally by Steve Jobs and enjoyed sharing her story of investing in his new company and its world-changing technology in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s.
Her dedication to provide educational opportunities for student’s didn’t stop there. She believed in gender equity. She strongly encouraged female students to enroll in math classes, in hopes they would become mathematicians or teachers of mathematics. It was her mission to make sure all students had the same access to educational opportunities.
Ms. Hendrickson was an educator, a Hibbing Public School board director, a community leader and volunteer, and a philanthropist. June shared her wealth of knowledge in the same manner she shared her financial resources. June established three funds with the Hibbing Foundation to support the community of Hibbing; June B. Hendrickson Academic Competition Fund, June B. Hendrickson Scholarship Fund, and Hibbing Public Library Legacy Fund. To date, the June Hendrickson Academic Competition Fund has awarded more than $38,000 in grants since it was established in 2004. Nearly $11,000 has been awarded to HHS seniors pursuing careers in education from her scholarship fund. These funds are endowment funds that will continue to make an impact in the Hibbing community - on into perpetuity. These endowment funds were significantly funded due to Ms. Hendrickson’s clear charitable goals and well executed estate plans.
June was also proud of her hometown and its history. Through her charitable planning, she wanted to support a fund that her long-time friend, Dr. Ben Owens established to support the Hibbing Historical Society – Dr. Ben Owens Hibbing Historical Society Endowment Fund. Jan Baldwin, Hibbing Foundation Advisory Board Chair stated, “June’s dedication to our community and her belief in the Hibbing Foundation is inspiring, along with members of HF’s advisory board, it is an honor to recommend grants to our city, schools and nonprofits and uphold June’s charitable wishes.”
Mr. Bob Belluzzo, former Superintendent of Hibbing Public Schools and dear friend of June’s stated, “We will miss June. But the legacy she has established will live on for generations to come.” June’s legacy lives on through her teachings, inspiration and charitable giving.
June Hendrickson inspired us to be the best we could be and afford others the same opportunities. June’s memory is an inspiration to all of us. . .to reflect and ask ourselves, “How might I - Leave a Legacy?”
To learn more about Ways of Giving or Leaving a Legacy, please contact the Hibbing Foundation at 218.262.4212. The Hibbing Foundation is an affiliate fund of St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation.
