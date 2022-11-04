Our family had the privilege of hosting 3 European exchange students. One question was “You have so many different cultures and religions. How is it that you all get along?” I explained that our founders sought freedom and wrote the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights.

Now some of our leaders are trying to change the laws of our land which give us the freedom our country was founded on. Many have forgotten freedom comes from God Himself, our Creator.

