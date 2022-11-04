Our family had the privilege of hosting 3 European exchange students. One question was “You have so many different cultures and religions. How is it that you all get along?” I explained that our founders sought freedom and wrote the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights.
Now some of our leaders are trying to change the laws of our land which give us the freedom our country was founded on. Many have forgotten freedom comes from God Himself, our Creator.
We pledge allegiance to our Flag, and sing “God Bless America.” Why would God go on blessing America? We have thrown out His Word in our homes, schools, and yes, our government.
How do we put God back into our country? Desire to know the truth “and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:32.
Let me ask you a question. Do you have a personal relationship with God? If not, likely you’re not saved or born again. John 3 says, “Except a man be born again, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God.”
The message is simple. Romans 3:23 says, “For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.” Take the gospel personally. 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 says that “Jesus Christ died on the cross for your sins according to the scriptures, and that He was buried, and arose again on the third day, according to the scriptures.” John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but HAVE Everlasting life.”
We seriously ask that you consider your personal relationship with Jesus Christ. And then think over how each person running for office fits in with your desire to have God’s blessing on our country.
