We’re writing this letter in response to a piece published in the Sunday edition (May 1) of the Mesabi Tribune.
The letter includes several demonstrably false accusations. While it would be irresponsible for us to go point by point, refuting the many allegations made and explaining what we are not doing as a school district, we prefer to outline what we are doing.
At Hibbing Public Schools, we remain focused on our district’s vision: Hibbing Public Schools, in partnership with our community, are committed to academic excellence and the opportunity for all students to develop their talents in a caring, safe environment. This vision includes embracing diversity and inclusion.
Toward that end, our wonderful and caring staffpartner with parents and contribute their time and considerable talents to our school district.
Together, they do everything they can to provide our students-our community’s children-with the knowledge and skills they will need in an increasingly competitive global environment.
As a school district, our most important objectives are to keep our students safe and to meetthe needs of all of our students.
Here we will note that when we say “all,” we truly mean all. In this way, we are not only meeting the vision and mission of our district, but we are keeping with state and federal law.
In addition, the Hibbing Public Schools are focused on open and consistent communication, creating bust and respect among the entire school district community and operating with transparency and sound governance practices.
Finally, we are working on getting better.
The fact is that, like every school district, we have work to do, and we can never rest on our past successes.
With that in mind, we continue to raise the bar for what our students can achieve, finding new ways to partner with parents and ensure that we meet the needs of all students and families who call the Hibbing Public Schools their educational home.
We look forward to our continued partnership with the community as we come together around shared values that have made our schools and our community great.
Thanks for your support ofthe Hibbing Public Schools.
