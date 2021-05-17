Many Hibbing residents recall the “Good Old Days” when downtown Hibbing was thriving. Downtown once enjoyed many clothing stores-both men and women’s, several drug stores, jewelry stores, hardware stores, dime stores, movie theaters, several restaurants, the pet and music store, multiple grocery and department stores and the “staple” of the Range, bars.
This walk down “Memory Lane” causes us to wonder-what happened? Why did Grand Rapids and Virginia expand, and Hibbing lost its edge? Through the years several businesses located in surrounding communities, why? Hibbing taxes increase, while the population declines. Many bright, young people leave this area that they love, because of limited opportunities. Thank goodness for the mining industry otherwise this would be a ghost town.
The challenge to the city council and planners is: you have had ample opportunity and time to devise practical ways that would encourage entrepreneurs to come and stay in Hibbing. That is what we expect of you. Hibbing cannot advance on the laurels of our past, the slogan “Ore and More” once had meaning. Hibbing deserves MORE.
Adjust your thinking caps. Welcome community input. Encourage and advance good ideas and innovations. Competition will encourage more business traffic, especially downtown. We ALL want our town to thrive!
May God Bless Hibbing,
Shari Baratto, Jacqueline Marchetti, Linda Perpich, Joan Zelinski, Kathy Roddy, Brenda Danelson, Nona Lendacky, Ronda Fridlund, Matt Farden, Donna Maxie, Robert Maxie, Ben Freeman, Tessie LaLonde, Bobby Roos, Colleen McCormack, Margaret Stark, Stephanie Mjolsness, John M Baratto, Fern Lemay
