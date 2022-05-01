I write to implore you to pay close attention to what’s happening to our school district and what’s being taught to our kids and take action because our children are our future.
You may have read or heard news stories about what California and other states around the country are doing with their schools. Some schools are dropping D’s and F’s from their grading system because they don’t want to make the kids feel bad for getting a bad grade. Some are teaching kids as young as 5 about sexual identity/conversion and hiding that information from parents. Elementary aged students are made to have a gay pride parade. Critical Race Theory is now a part of the teaching curriculum in some places (please educate yourself on the real theory behind CRT teachings).
As you read about these stories you may say to yourself while that’s California or that’s somewhere else and that won’t happen here in Minnesota and certainly not at good old Hibbing High.
Well, the State of Minnesota Department of Education is proposing to drastically revamp our social studies teaching curriculum. You need to visit the Minnesota Department of Education website Proposed Permanent Rules Relating to K-12 Academic Standards in Social Studies 3501.1350: educate yourself on these changes. Many of the proposed teachings are centered around woke ideology.
Which now brings me to the Hibbing High School and what’s happening: This is taken directly from firsthand accounts of current students.
Teachers making the students perform the “White Privilege” walk, taking surveys which includes questions about their sexual identity. A boy or girl can decide at any time to use the boy’s or girl’s locker room to conform to what gender they “think” they are that day. By the way, many students don’t use the locker rooms because of this so they go to gym class in their school clothes.
We have kids in school that think they are a cat or a dog and call themselves “Furries.” Furries are people who strongly identify with anthropomorphic animals and identify themselves as such. They dress the part wearing cat ears, tails, spiked neck chains and no teacher will tell them that that behavior is wrong. A student led another student in the cafeteria by a dog leash while the dog/student barked at other students, and no one told them to stop their behavior.
In Michigan a school board allotted litter boxes for those that think they are a cat. Minneapolis schools are actually installing litter boxes and grass for them. Now here in Hibbing the students have witnessed feces on the bathroom floor, allegedly in protest to acquire litter boxes.
In gym class they played checkers for two straight weeks. What happened to physical exercise? Why not curling, cross country skiing, kick ball, bowling, something that requires some physical exertion.
Gay pride flags posted all over the school, yet any form of affection between a boyfriend and girlfriend is swiftly dealt with threats of in-school suspension meanwhile two lesbian students can sexually “grind” on each other in class without a word being said from the teacher. If a student is part of the LGBTQ community, affection among them is ok.
Why is a teacher telling students that if you don’t put your 6-week-old baby in daycare to socialize them you are harming that baby?
Wear an American flag t-shirt or wear a shirt supporting law enforcement you are told to cover it up as you might offend someone. Wear a baseball hat you’re told to take it off, it’s against the dress-code, but no problem wearing cat ears.
We are teaching at the level of the lowest common denominator student. How can we compete on the world’s stage as we are losing the competitive edge in the world, what happened to teaching the basics, what happened to holding students accountable, why is everybody a victim now? Just ask any business owner today who’s trying to hire future employees. China and India are producing doctors, engineers, scientists while we put out college graduates in gender studies, diversity studies and liberal arts.
All this starts with our education system and it’s failing us. I want to change that.
Hibbing School District has lost kids this past year while other schools around us (Cherry, VCA, Chisholm) enrollment has grown. Why is that? Didn’t COVID affect their enrollment also? Hibbing blames COVID for losing students well there may be more to it. It just might be the path Hibbing Schools are going down as to why they are losing students.
Now you may be asking yourself what you can do, especially those that don’t have a student in this district anymore to get us back on the right track. Please pay attention to the workings of the School Board, get to know their positions and how they vote on issues. Pay close attention to school board elections. Demand open dialogue from the school administration on their teaching curriculum, make them publicize each teacher’s curriculum on the school website or parent square app.
Hibbing School administration please respond and share your plan now and address my points publicly because if you continue down this path, you will lose more students.
We all want what’s best for our kids, students, and community members. Don’t sit back and be silent. Take action!
Sarah Gabardi
Hibbing
