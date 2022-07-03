The Supreme Court’s decision on abortion is Victory for many Christians. The spiritual foundation to the argument of Roman Catholic and Evangelical Christians’ is that human life begins at conception and taking the life of a fetus violates God’s command not to kill. The decision is a defeat in the abortion battle. This very complex, vitally important issue for people with capability to relate sexually and bear children has been made into a political battle separating Christians from one another and causing suffering people with fetuses they cannot properly raise, personally, economically, and responsibly. The war must stop because wars always destroy and cause pain.
Before the politicization of abortion, more Democrats were against abortion than Republicans. Now abortion is a crime according to the laws of our land and many states. The core spiritual issues is this: “When does a fertilized egg become a human being?” That answer is radically set in our culture today that saying anything else is pure silliness. God says: “the Zygote is a human being.” Therefore, abortion is a sin against the unborn human being and against God’s will for humanity. Is this spiritual foundation solid? Is it vital to keep the issue from politicization?
I believe politicizing the issue of abortion has been the work of people who believe abortion is murder. Of course, they want to stop abortion. The only way to do that politically is to make abortion a crime against humanity. Millions of prayers have been offered to our Loving God every day asking for Roe vs. Wade to be demolished and make abortion a crime, punishable by the state with jail time and fines for women who have an abortion and for the medical facilities that help women have abortions. My feeling is that the Abortion debate and politicization has taken the heart of humanity out of the law. On the other hand, those who believe in criminalizing abortion have achieved one more step in their divinely led movement to end women’s killing their babies before they are born.
I believe conception is a miracle given by God to two human beings bear the responsibility of raising that miracle through its life as a human. I believe that the fertilized egg becomes a human being when it has emerged into this world and takes its own breath. I believe in the miracle of fertilization as God given and I also believe that God gives us the responsibility to raise those children as healthy human beings. The vital question facing us today is, “How do we properly fill and satisfy these natural, God given hungers? Laws are essential tools of love to lay boundaries, so we don’t suffer. But laws, when used without love, create more suffering. Abortion is not murder. Some pregnant women cannot raise healthy children, for many reasons. Abortion is not murder. Having children is far too complex and issue to make it into a political win/lose war.
H. Arthur Dale
Soudan
