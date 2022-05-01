The teachers ISD 2142, are some of the hardest working teachers that I have ever met They are passionate and committed, some driving more than thirty miles one way to teach in our schools. Their goal is to give each student every opportunity possible to help them succeed. They are coming in early, working through lunch and putting in long hours after school to accomplish this goal. These teachers put in extra hours on weekends and days off to grade papers, make lesson plans and to find resources to make learning fun and engaging for students, while constantly working around budgets and allotted funds to achieve the best learning experience possible. Sometimes they pay for these opportunities and resources out of their own pockets. The teachers of ISD 2142 see students at their best and worst every day. Handling social and behavioral issues that disrupt classroom learning and listening to the cares, concerns and problems that students face every day. At the end of the day, they are physically and emotionally exhausted, but they continue to teach because that’s where their heart is. A passion to see the students in our communities learn and be successful, to graduate and go into the world and make it a better place.

The teachers of school district 2142 deserve to be compensated for their time and extra efforts that they put into their jobs, going above and beyond their job qualifications. This compensation will show that they are valued and appreciated in the community for all their efforts and ensure that our students will have these wonderful, hardworking, committed teachers for years to come.

Leigh Backe

Babbitt

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments